    Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad – four venues of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

    These grounds are repositories of India's sporting history. For example, Sourav Ganguly played his last Test at the VCA in Nagpur, and Feroz Shah Kotla is where Anil Kumble felled all 10 wickets in a match against Pakistan in 1998/99.

    Abhishek Mukherjee
    February 11, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
    The Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, is the largest cricket stadium in the world. (Image: Twitter/@RishabhPant17)

    The 16th edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – the bilateral Test series between India and Australia got a name only in 1995/96 – began at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, on February 9.

    Nagpur hosted Test cricket way back in 1969/70, but that was at the old VCA Ground. The new VCA Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue with a colossal playing area, hosted a Test in the series decider of the 2008/09 India-Australia series. Jason Krejza claimed 12 wickets on debut, but India won by 172 runs in what was V.V.S. Laxman’s 100th match as well as Sourav Ganguly’s last appearance.

    The next winter (February 2010), India lost their only Test match at the venue, largely because of South Africa's Hashim Amla’s double hundred and Dale Steyn’s blistering spell. India beat New Zealand the next season (November 20-23, 2010), and drew against England (in Joe Root and Ravindra Jadeja’s debut Test match) in December 2012. India have subsequently beaten South Africa (R. Ashwin claimed 12 wickets in November 2015) and Sri Lanka (Virat Kohli got a double-hundred in November 2017) here.

    New Delhi