AUS vs IND First Test: India scores just 36 in second innings; lowest ever total by an Indian side in tests

The Indian cricket team recorded their lowest Test score of 36 runs, against Australia, in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 19. The visiting side ended the second inning at 36 after Mohammed Shami walked out retired hurt on his bowling arm.

India’s batting order collapse also handed hosts Australia a low target of 90 runs to win the first Test.

The first day-night match of the Border-Gavaskar series started on December 17. India were bowled out for 244 early on the second day before Indian bowlers managed to restrict the Aussies to just 191. However, India were placed 9/1 at stumps on Day 2 with a lead of 50-odd runs.

Yet, the touring side was unable to build on the first inning's lead and lost wickets in quick succession during the first session on Day 3.

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins secured bowling figures of 5-8 and 4-21, respectively.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, who will play the captain's role in the next three Tests for India, were all out for a duck.

India's previous lowest Test score was 42 which came against England at Lord's in 1974. In Indian cricket parlance, the event is remembered as the "Summer of 42".

The next Boxing Day Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting from December 26.