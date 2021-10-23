MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Tamil Nadu allows 100 per cent occupancy in theatres; Classes for 1-8 on rotational basis from November 1

The decision on easing curbs further with immediate effect was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

PTI
October 23, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Easing curbs, Tamil Nadu on Saturday allowed 100 per cent occupancy in film theatres, schools for Class one to eight on 'rotational' basis from November 1, operation of bars, lifting of time restrictions on the functioning of shops, among others, as part of the new set of relaxations announced by the government.

The decision on easing curbs further with immediate effect was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat today, an official release said.

Accordingly, the time restriction on shops, restaurants and bakeries, hitherto allowed to function till 11 pm, has been eased in view of the coming festive season. Further, indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and use of swimming pools for 'therapeutic purposes' are allowed with immediate effect.

Schools are allowed to hold classes for Class one to eight on rotational basis and film theatres are permitted with 100 per cent occupancy by adhering to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures, the release said.

Air-conditioned and non AC buses are allowed to operate at full capacity between districts and states except Kerala. The release said bars and standalone bars are also allowed to function.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Film shootings with the required crew adhering to Covid-19 protocol are permitted and all those taking part should have got both COVID vaccine doses. The release said bars and standalone bars are also allowed to function.

The government, however, extended the ban on conduct of political events and festivals.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Coronavirus cases Tamil Nadu #COVID-19 India #COVID-19 Tamil Nadu #schools reopen
first published: Oct 23, 2021 09:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.