COVID-19 | Bengaluru imposes fresh curbs on swimming pools, gyms, party halls under Section 144

Fresh restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in Bengaluru in view of the COVID-19 situation, stated an order issued by the police department on April 7. As part of the curbs, the operation of swimming pools, gyms and gathering halls based in apartments and residential complexes has been banned.

"Prohibit operation of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, party halls in apartment/residential complexes in limits of Bengaluru city," stated the order issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

A day earlier, the Karnataka government had revised the COVID-19 guidelines. Restaurants, cinema halls and pubs were allowed to operatein Bengaluru at only 50 percent occupancy.

Large religious gatherings were banned and school classes were suspended for all students except those in 10th and 12th grades, as per the amended guidelines.

All political rallies and demonstrations have also been banned in Bengaluru. The restrictions will remain till at least April 20.

As per the last update issued by the state health department on April 6, Bengaluru recorded a total of 4,266 new coronavirus cases, taking the city's cumulative tally to 4,55,025. The count of active infections surged to 32,605. In the preceding 24 hours, 26 deaths due to coronavirus were also recorded in the city.