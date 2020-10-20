PM Narendra Modi: Government is working swiftly to ensure every Indian has access to a vaccine

India has been more successful in saving lives than other developed nations, however, it's not the time to be complacent and we must work towards improving the situation, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi said on October 20, in his 7th address to the nation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi said the COVID-19 infection rate per 10 lakh people is much higher in countries like Brazil and the US. Similarly, the death rate in India is 83, while the UK and Spain have seen levels over 600.

India will cross the 10 crore tests mark very shortly, he said.

PM Modi said the government is working swiftly to ensure every Indian has access to a COVID-19 vaccine when it is ready and that Indian scientists are working hard towards developing a strong candidate for the same.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Now is not the time to be complacent. We can’t assume that the novel coronavirus is gone, or that it’s not a threat," PM Modi said, adding that till a potential vaccine is found we cannot weaken our fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister said he noted several people being careless with safeguards. "Being careless with safeguards exposes those around you to danger," he added.