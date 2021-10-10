Municipal Corporation of Amdavad offers edible oil, lucky draw for taking COVID -19 vaccine

(Representative image: Reuters)

Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat is offering a litre of edible oil and lucky draw for all those who take the COVID-19 vaccine. The initiative is an effort to create awareness of the vaccine and its benefits against COVID-19.



We started this initiative to create awareness among slum&poor populations to get vaccinate & achieve 100% vaccination target: Dr Rajnikant Hemraj, Medical Officer,AMC pic.twitter.com/ehm0yBj3oZ October 10, 2021

"We started this initiative to create awareness among slum dwellers and poor populations to get vaccinated," said Dr Rajnikant Hemraj, Medical Officer at AMC.

Other than spreading awareness, the government in its bid to curb any rise in COVID-19 cases, decided to extend the ongoing night curfew in eight cities – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar – by one month, news agency ANI, reported on October 8.

The curfew will be in place between 12 am and 6 am till 10 November.

The state had earlier last month relaxed night curfew by one hour in the cities and permitted organisation of 'garba' during Navratri festival in housing societies and on streets. However, the government hasn't allowed commercial organisation of garba events.

Gujarat, on October 9 reported 24 new coronavirus cases which took the state's caseload to 8,26,123. With one COVID-19 fatality reported in Tapi district, the death toll in the state reached 10,086.

Seventeen patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, increasing the total of recovered cases to 8,15,855. There stated had 182 active patients. District-wise, Surat reported the highest new cases with eight confirmed patients, Ahmedabad and Valsad five cases each, Bhavnagar and Navsari two cases each and Mehsana and Vadodara one case each.

With 4,09,494 people vaccinated against COVID-19 on October 9, the number of vaccine doses administered in the state so far rose to 6,41,68,289. The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,644 including four deaths. There are two active cases in the Union Territory now.