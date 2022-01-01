MARKET NEWS

English
Maharashtra records 9,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,103 more than yesterday

Maharashtra has witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021; the state also recorded six new Omicron variant infections in the past 24 hours.

PTI
January 01, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST
Representative image

Maharashtra reported 9,170 new coronavirus cases, 1,103 more than the day before, and seven deaths on January 1, the health department said.

The state, which witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021, also recorded six new Omicron variant infections.

On Friday, the state had reported 8,067 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. On Thursday, the new cases were 5,368 and 22 deaths.

The COVID-19 case tally of Maharashtra rose to 66,87,991 on Saturday, an official said. The death toll of the pandemic has increased to 1,41,533, he said.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Maharashtra
first published: Jan 1, 2022 09:20 pm

