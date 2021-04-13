Break the chain: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray rules out lockdown, issues tighter curbs: Key highlights

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. | File image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 13 announced that there will be no lockdown in the state despite a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, but imposed stricter restrictions from 8 pm of April 14 till 7 am of May 1, 2021.

The CM, in his address, said the state government will impose Section 144 in the entire state from April 15, but refused to term this as lockdown. He ruled out banning local trains or public transport.

"We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown," Thackeray said.

Apart from this, he appealed to people to co-operate with the government and take full precautions. "We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased," the CM said.

Also, Thackeray assured the people that he will request the prime minister to provide the state IAF assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use.

Apart from essential services like trains, public transport, medical services, petrol pumps and financial institutions, all other non-essential services will remain suspended.

On the issue of Section 144 imposition, the CM said that from 7 am to 8 pm Monday to Friday, no more than 5 people will be allowed to move together or gather at any public place. Also, from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays, no one is allowed to move in a public place without valid reasons.

List of activities not allowed during 'junta curfew' includes cinema theatres, shooting of films, hotels, amusement parks, schools, colleges, barbershops and religious functions.

However, the CM allowed e-commerce for the delivery of essential goods and announced that 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice will be provided for the next one month to all poor and needy persons while restrictions are in place.

Commenting on the CM Thackeray decisions, Bajaj Auto's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said, "I think that the chief minister was outstanding tonight - sincere, grounded, & pragmatic - he has treated people like the adults that they are, exhorting them to make the right choices that are in everyone's interest. I hope that the actions of the administration on the ground will mirror his spirit thereby permitting us to secure lives without compromising livelihoods."