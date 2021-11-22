MARKET NEWS

Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid, isolating in hospital

The superstar and politician took to Twitter to inform about his health while asking people to keep their guard up and be alert as 'the spread of COVID-19 has not faded'.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kamal Haasan has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to hospital, the veteran actor and politician said on Twitter."I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded," Haasan said in a tweet in Tamil.

While in the United States, Haasan, who turned 67 on November 7, met with representatives of his party, Makkah Needhi Maiam (MNM), in Chicago. Earlier this month, he had visited flood-affected areas in Chennai and distributed relief material to people.

Haasan launched his political party in February 2018 and fielded candidates in the 2019 national election. The party did not win any seats. He lost the Tamil Nadu assembly polls earlier this year from Coimbatore South.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid positive #COVID-19 cases #Kamal Haasan
