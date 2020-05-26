App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government makes Aarogya Setu Android app open-source, looks to allay privacy concerns

The source code for the back-end infrastructure will be made open source sometime next week, which will allow cybersecurity researchers to audit the code and evaluate the privacy and security of the app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite its heightened importance in COVID-19 times, Aarogya Setu app has found itself in the news for privacy concerns.

Looking to address the issue, the government on May 26 announced it has made the Android version of Aarogya Setu open source.

The source code for the app is currently available on GitHub. In a press conference, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said: "All subsequent updates will be made through this repository." Kant also announced a bug bounty programme for Aarogya Setu. Developers will now be able to inspect the app.

The source code for the back-end infrastructure will be made open source sometime next week, which will allow cybersecurity researchers to audit the code and evaluate the privacy and security of the app. Additionally, the iOS and KaiOS versions will also be made open-source soon. The move makes sense considering 98-percent of Aarogya Setu users have downloaded the Android version of the app.

Since its launch on April 2, Aarogya Setu has already garnered 115 million users, making it the fastest-growing coronavirus contact tracing app in the world. It was also the fastest app to hit 50 million downloads, hitting the milestone in just 13 days.

So far, over 8 lakh people have Aarogya Setu's self-assessment test. Kant also added that the app had alerted over 1,40,000 users of the potential risk of infection. He said, "The app identified more than 3,000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time." According to the government, a total of 60,490 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

First Published on May 26, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Aarogya Setu #coronavirus #India

