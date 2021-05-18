Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to suspend Singapore flights over new strain worries

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal



सिंगापुर में आया कोरोना का नया रूप बच्चों के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक बताया जा रहा है, भारत में ये तीसरी लहर के रूप में आ सकता है।

केंद्र सरकार से मेरी अपील:

1. सिंगापुर के साथ हवाई सेवाएं तत्काल प्रभाव से रद्द हों

2. बच्चों के लिए भी वैक्सीन के विकल्पों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर काम हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 appealed to the Centre to temporarily suspend all flights from Singapore to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain that has been detected in that country.

The new "coronavirus strain found in Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children" and may trigger the third wave in India, Kejriwal said. He also demanded that work should begin on priority on vaccine options for children.

Singaporean authorities have shut down primary schools and junior colleges as the new COVID-19 variant is reportedly infecting children more.

Singapore warns new virus strains infecting more children, shuts schools

While Singapore Education Minister Chan Chun Sing had said at a news conference held last week that "some of these mutations are much more virulent and seem to attack children," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said that it was the B.1.617 strain that "appears to affect children more".