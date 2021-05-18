MARKET NEWS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to suspend Singapore flights over new strain worries

Singaporean authorities have shut down primary schools and junior colleges as the new COVID-19 variant is reportedly infecting children more.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 appealed to the Centre to temporarily suspend all flights from Singapore to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain that has been detected in that country.

The new "coronavirus strain found in Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children" and may trigger the third wave in India, Kejriwal said.  He also demanded that work should begin on priority on vaccine options for children.

Singaporean authorities have shut down primary schools and junior colleges as the new COVID-19 variant is reportedly infecting children more.

Singapore warns new virus strains infecting more children, shuts schools


While Singapore Education Minister Chan Chun Sing had said at a news conference held last week that "some of these mutations are much more virulent and seem to attack children," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said that it was the B.1.617 strain that "appears to affect children more".

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

TAGS: #coronavirus #New COVID-19 strain #Singapore
first published: May 18, 2021 02:57 pm

