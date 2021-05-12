MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID update | Rajasthan govt directs all private hospital operators to set up centralised oxygen pipelines

According to the order, private hospitals located in the state having a bed capacity of 60 or more are directed to set up a centralised oxygen pipeline at 50 per cent of their total bed capacity along with round-the-clock oxygen supply on the beds.

PTI
May 12, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
Representative image : Oxygen cylinders

Representative image : Oxygen cylinders

The Rajasthan government has directed all private hospital operators in the state having a capacity of 60 or more to set up centralised oxygen pipelines amid rising demand for the life-saving gas.

The demand for medical oxygen is increasing due to rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The decision has been taken in view of the supply of demand, state Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said in a statement.

Covid variants: Scientists race to study SARS-CoV-2 mutations in India as cases explode

According to the order, private hospitals located in the state having a bed capacity of 60 or more are directed to set up a centralised oxygen pipeline at 50 per cent of their total bed capacity along with round-the-clock oxygen supply on the beds.

They should also set up an oxygen production plant for supply in two months. A special package has also been announced by the Industries Department for the establishment of a medical oxygen production plant, it said.
PTI
TAGS: #Covid-19 #oxygen pipelines #oxygen production plant #Rajasthan #Vaccination COVID-19
first published: May 12, 2021 07:33 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.