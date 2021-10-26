COVID-19 vaccine | 'If all goes well' Covaxin to get WHO nod within 24 hours

Vial of Covaxin (File image)

The World Health Organisation’s technical advisory group was reviewing data on Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine made by India’s Bharat Biotech, and a decision on its emergency use listing was likely soon, a WHO spokesperson said on October 26.

Emergency used listing by WHO is vital as countries across the world have begun to allow international travellers but most are insisting that they be vaccinated by jabs cleared by the UN’s health body.

“If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so,” news agency Reuters quoted Margaret Harris as saying at a United Nations press briefing.

Millions of Indians, including students, have taken Covaxin shots but have not been able to travel pending WHO approval.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin, had submitted Expression of Interest to the WHO on April 19 for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

WHO had said in a tweet last week that one additional piece of information on Covaxin was expected from Bharat Biotech, based on which a decision on the emergency use listing would be made.

“We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners—before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective,” it tweeted

The tweet came a day after WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the agency's technical advisory group would meet on October 26 to consider the emergency use listing for Covaxin.

“The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL for #Covaxin. @WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use & to expand access to populations everywhere," she said.

Bharat Biotech said in September it had submitted all the data to WHO and was awaiting feedback.

"#COVAXIN clinical trial data was fully compiled & available in June 2021. All data was submitted for EUL application to WHO in early July. We have responded to any clarifications sought by #WHO and are awaiting further feedback," it said in a tweet.

(With Reuters, PTI inputs)