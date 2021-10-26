In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Image: AP

India reported 12,428 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 238 days, in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to above 3.42 crore, the health ministry’s October 26 update said.

Fresh infections have now stayed below 20,000 for the 18th day. While 15,951 people recovered, 356 died during the period, the release said.

India has 1,63,816 active cases, the lowest in 241 days, down 3,879 cases in 24 hours. Kerala and Maharashtra account for nearly 62 percent of active cases. As infections slow, the recovery rate has improved to 98.19 percent, the highest since March 2020.

More than 102.94 crore vaccines have now been administered across India, with 64,75,733 jabs given on October 25.

Of the total vaccines, 70 percent are first doses, while 30 percent are second doses. Among states, Uttar Pradesh has administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 12.67 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 9.58 crore and West Bengal at 7.31 crore.

Globally, more than 24.48 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with over 49.70 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.79 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (52 percent). India's case burden accounts for less than a percent.