COVID-19 update | Kerala reports 14,373 new cases, 142 deaths in past 24 hours

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

With Kerala logging 14,373 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 29,96,094, the state government decided to give preference to college students aged between 18-23 years, private bus employees and migrant workers in the vaccination drive.

As many as 10,751 persons have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,77,557 and the active cases to 1,04,105, the government said in a press release. The toll mounted to 13,960 with the addition of 142 recent deaths due to the infection. In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 1,31,820 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.9 per cent. So far, 2,37,68,112 samples have been tested. There are 88 areas where the TPR was over 18 per cent.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to revise the covid curbs after reclassifying areas as per the TPR. Areas where the TPR was below 5 per cent, will come under 'A' category, between 5-10 per cent under 'B' category and 10-15 per cent under 'C' and those with TPR over 15 per cent in the 'D' category.

In places which fall under 'A' and 'B' categories, all government employees can attend offices, takeaways and home delivery from hotels and restaurants will be allowed till 9.30 pm, indoor games and gymnasiums can function without air conditioners. Places with good air circulation should be chosen for the same and not more than 20 people would be allowed at a time. Only 50 per cent employees can attend government offices in the 'C' category.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures of the central health ministry and Tourism ministry's guidelines, home stays and other facilities offering accommodation to tourists can function. Visitors who have been vaccinated and those with the RT-PCR negative certificates can be allowed at the tourist spots, a government release said.

Only if there is a decrease in covid cases, the government would think of bringing in other relaxations. Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases today--2,110, followed by Kollam 1,508 and Ernakulam 1,468. Of the positive cases, 77 are health workers, 58 people had come from outside the state and 13,516 were infected through contact.

At least 3,60,300 persons are under observation and 24,139 are in hospital. The government also decided to give preference to college students aged between 18-23 years, guest workers (migrant workers) and private bus employees for the vaccination drive. Students going abroad for higher studies would also be given preference, a government release said.