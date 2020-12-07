COVID-19 Pandemic | Gwalior Authorities Jail People Without Masks, Make Them Write Essay On Coronavirus

At least 20 people have already been put in the open prison in Gwalior for not wearing masks

Flouting COVID-19 norms by not wearing face masks would attract a unique punishment in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The local administration has announced that people caught without face masks will be jailed, where they will have to write an essay on coronavirus as a punishment.

The COVID-19 norm violators will be put in open jails where they will be awarded the unique punishment under the ‘Roko-Toko’ campaign, an India Today report quoting IANS read.

Gwalior District Magistrate Kaushlendra Vikram Singh has said the ‘Roko-Toko’ campaign was launched to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus as many people were being spotted without face masks or just hanging the masks around their necks.

Through the COVID-19 awareness drive, Gwalior authorities are sensitising and reminding people of the basic coronavirus protocols they must follow to remain safe, while violators are being penalised too.

As per the report, at least 20 people have already been put in the open prison inside the Captain Roop Singh stadium as on December 5.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,455 fresh coronavirus cases on December 6, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 2,14,505. More than 3,000 people have died of the coronavirus disease in the state so far.