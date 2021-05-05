COVID-19 | Delhi fixes short-term hiring remuneration for doctors at Rs 1 lakh/ month, Rs 40K for nurses
Such doctors and other healthcare professionals may be hired directly from the panels made for Mohalla clinics/ DSHM, or through walk-in interviews by the CDMOs, the Delhi government said in a statement.
May 05, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST
The Delhi government on May 4 announced the remuneration rates fixed for doctors, nurses, and ANMs (Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery), who will be hired for a short term for COVID-19 vaccination activities.
While doctors will be paid a consolidated salary of Rs 1,00,000 per month, nurses and ANMs will be paid Rs 40,000 per month.
The third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive, under which all persons aged above 18 can get vaccinated, began in Delhi earlier this week.
A Delhi government official said: “Cumulatively, more than 33 lakh doses have been administered since the initiation of COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi. More than seven lakh beneficiaries have been given 2 doses.”
Last month, the Delhi government had granted permission to all hospitals to hire retired specialists, consultants, dental or AYUSH practitioners, nurses, and nursing orderlies. While the salary of a specialist was fixed at Rs 1,40,000 per month, it was Rs 20,250 for a nursing orderly.
Hospitals were also allowed to hire medical students, nurses, and security guards for a period of three months to aid with institutional COVID-19 care in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.With agency inputs