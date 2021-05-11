COVID-19 crisis | Transfer Covaxin know-how to interested firms, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tells PM Modi

Representative image

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requested him to direct Bharat Biotech to transfer manufacturing technology of COVAXIN and ICMR-NIV to provide viral strain to interested firms and enable them with technology and intellectual property rights.

"Considering that the Covaxin manufacturing is intended to be ramped up, we would request you to please direct Bharat Biotech to do the technology transfer of the manufacturing of Covaxin and ICMR-NIV to provide the viral strain to whoever interested and capable of manufacturing the vaccine," Reddy wrote in the letter.

Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states

Further, the AP CM requested the prime minister to explore the possibility of involving all such production firms and enable them with the technology, IPR etc., to deliver the vaccine as quickly and as affordable as possible.

Reddy was of the opinion that entire manufacturing capacity should be mobilised and put to use in amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. This would encourage and accelerate the supply of vaccines to be made available to the production at large.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The CM said that the average count of cases per day in state over the last seven days stood at 20,300 and as of May 11, the state had 1,86,695 active cases. The CM also cited the difficulty in vaccinating the entire population of state due to the lack of vaccines.

Earlier on May 10, Bharat Biotech said it has commenced direct supply of its COVID-19 vaccine "Covaxin" to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with effect from May 1.

The Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying its COVID-19 treatment vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government.

The company is supplying vaccines to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

On April 29, Bharat Biotech announced a cut in the price of "Covaxin" for states to Rs 400 per dose from Rs 600 per dose, earlier.

With PTI inputs.