Coronavirus wrap June 15: Arvind Kejriwal says no lockdown in Delhi again; full-scale shutdown in Chennai from June 19 to 30

India on June 15 reported a total of 3,32,424 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of these, 1,53,106 are active cases, while 1,69,797 have recovered and have been discharged. The death toll stands at 9,520.

Besides, the global tally inching closer to 8 million, with the United States alone reporting over 2 million cases.

Here are the key developments from today:

# Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of cases with the total tally being 1,10,744. The state reported the highest single-day spike of virus-related deaths today. 178 deaths have been reported from the state, taking the death toll to 4,128. Besides, over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases were also reported today.

# Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was no plan to impose a lockdown again in the national capital. In a tweet, the Delhi CM said: “many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans.”

# Chennai and adjoining areas will be under lockdown from June 19 to 30 sans present relaxations and a full scale shutdown on two Sundays, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

# The US Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization (EUA) for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a treatment for COVID-19 as the agency no longer believes it is effective in treating COVID-19 patients.

# People coming to Karnataka from Chennai and Delhi will be put under 3-day institutional quarantine and 11-day home quarantine, chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

# Mumbai airport will double its operations to 100 domestic flights, from June 16, and these will include 50 departures and an equal number of arrivals.

# Hong Kong's Disneyland theme park has said it would reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures.

Australia's two largest states will further ease public restrictions at libraries, community centres and nightclubs, officials said, despite recording increases in new infections, Reuters has reported.