Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chennai will switch to shutdown mode for 12 days again: CM K Palaniswami

After a meeting with an expert panel and amid rising coronavirus cases here, Palaniswami said the lockdown will be applicable in Chennai and several areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police and situated in Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram districts.

PTI

Chennai and adjoining areas will be under lockdown from June 19 to 30 sans present relaxations and a full scale shutdown on two Sundays, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Monday.

After a meeting with an expert panel and amid rising coronavirus cases here, Palaniswami said the lockdown will be applicable in Chennai and several areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police and situated in Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram districts.

During the 12 day period, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions, he said. The proposed lockdown, sans present relaxations, will be implemented from June 19 to 30 and on two Sundays (June 21 and 28) there shall be a full scale shutdown without any relaxations, he said.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Chennai #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #K Palaniswami #Tamil Nadu

