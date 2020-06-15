Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on June 15 withdrew emergency use authorizations (EUA) for Chloroquine Phosphate (CQ) and Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate (HCQ), as the agency no longer believes the drugs may be effective in treatinag COVID-19 and side-effects outweigh any potential benefit.

USFDA revoked EUA following the request from Gary Disbrow, acting director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

"Today’s request to revoke is based on new information, including clinical trial data results, that have led BARDA to conclude that this drug may not be effective to treat COVID-19 and that the drug’s potential benefits for such use do not outweigh its known and potential risks," USFDA chief scientist Denise Hinton said in a letter.

"After reviewing new information from large randomised clinical trials the agency now believes that the suggested dosing regimens are unlikely to produce an antiviral effect," USFDA said.

"Earlier observations of decreased viral shedding with HCQ or CQ treatment have not been consistently replicated and recent data from a randomized controlled trial assessing probability of negative conversion showed no difference between HCQ and standard of care alone," the regulatory agency said.

Current U.S. treatment guidelines do not recommend the use of CQ or HCQ in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial, and the NIH guidelines now recommend against such use outside of a clinical trial.

Recent data from the RECOVERY trial sponsored by Oxford University in the United Kingdom in collaboration with several foundations and British government agencies, showed no evidence of benefit for mortality or other outcomes such as hospital length of stay or need for mechanical ventilation of HCQ treatment in hospitalized patients with COVID19.

The trial with over 11,000 patients announced closure on June 5, 2020, as the HCQ arm showed no benefit.

The age old drugs Chloroquine and its derivative Hydroxychloroquine used in treatment of malaria, lupus have become popular after US President Donald Trump hailed the medications as magic bullets for treating COVID-19. On March 28, USFDA granted EUA to CQ and HCQ, despite serious differences among the medical community about using this drug without data.

Countries including India have started using the drug for treating COVID-19 patients and also as prophylactic in high risk groups such as healthcare and other frontline workers to prevent the spread of infection. The government protocol on June 13 says the drug should be used as early in the disease course as possible to achieve any meaningful effects and should be avoided in patients with severe disease.

The US decision to revoke EUA to CQ and HCQ could likely to impact the drugs use. Indian companies like Zydus Cadila and Ipca, the largest producers of these drugs in the world, have benefited from the huge spike in demand.

