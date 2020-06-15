Coronavirus lockdown | Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen after 5 months

Hong Kong Disneyland will be reopening on June 18 after being shut for five months in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, becoming the world's second Disney park to open its doors to revellers. Shanghai Disneyland was the first to reopen on May 11.

The Hong Kong Disneyland, which is one of the smallest Disney theme parks, had downed its shutters on January 26 to curb the spread of the deadly pathogen and has been shut since, with the exception of its hotels and on-site restaurants.

According to a CNN report, as the theme park reopens in COVID-19 times, the experience will not be the same as it used to be. For one, all visitors will have to produce health declarations, undergo temperature checks and wear masks at all times except when eating.

Interaction with Disney characters, which is a major attraction for kids, will also change as the park reopens. Visitors will not be allowed to take close-up photos with Mickey, Minnie, etc., although shows will be put up while adhering to strict social distancing norms.

The report also stated that all guests will be required to book their tickets online up to a week in advance to help authorities control the crowd efficiently. One must note, Magic Access members of Disneyland will be prioritised while confirming bookings.

Notably, a gathering of more than eight people is currently banned in Hong Kong, but the authorities are slated to review the curfew order on June 18, the day Disneyland is expected to reopen.