App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen after 5 months

It will become the world’s second Disney park to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic threat, the first being the one in Shanghai

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hong Kong Disneyland will be reopening on June 18 after being shut for five months in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, becoming the world's second Disney park to open its doors to revellers. Shanghai Disneyland was the first to reopen on May 11.

The Hong Kong Disneyland, which is one of the smallest Disney theme parks, had downed its shutters on January 26 to curb the spread of the deadly pathogen and has been shut since, with the exception of its hotels and on-site restaurants.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

According to a CNN report, as the theme park reopens in COVID-19 times, the experience will not be the same as it used to be. For one, all visitors will have to produce health declarations, undergo temperature checks and wear masks at all times except when eating.

related news

Interaction with Disney characters, which is a major attraction for kids, will also change as the park reopens. Visitors will not be allowed to take close-up photos with Mickey, Minnie, etc., although shows will be put up while adhering to strict social distancing norms.

The report also stated that all guests will be required to book their tickets online up to a week in advance to help authorities control the crowd efficiently. One must note, Magic Access members of Disneyland will be prioritised while confirming bookings.

Notably, a gathering of more than eight people is currently banned in Hong Kong, but the authorities are slated to review the curfew order on June 18, the day Disneyland is expected to reopen.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #disneyland #Hongkong

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.