Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s local trains resume for essential service workers

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the eighty-third day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,20,922. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 9,195. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 78.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.3 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.