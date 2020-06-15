Live now
Jun 15, 2020 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s local trains resume for essential service workers
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 3,20,922.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the eighty-third day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,20,922. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 9,195. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 78.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.3 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Ghana's health minister infected by COVID-19
Ghana's president has announced that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contracted COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
In a state broadcast last night, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had "contracted the virus in his line of duty" leading the West African nation's fight against COVID-19.
Ghana has one of highest number of confirmed cases in Africa because of its robust testing, with more than 11,400 cases. Health authorities have reported 51 deaths. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi today to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, an official said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been invited for the meeting, reports suggest.
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | Mumbai’s local trains resume for essential services staff
Suburban train in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will partially resume today for essential services staff. Central Railway (CR) will run trains on the mainline and the harbour lines.
Western Railway (WR) will run 73 pairs of suburban services including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road for essential staff.
According to the state government, 1.25 lakh essential services staffers are expected to take local trains.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | COVID-19 cases in Assam cross 4,000-mark
The number of COVID-19 cases in Assam breached the 4,000-mark with 149 more people testing positive yesterday, the state’s Health and Family Welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
With this, the COVID-19 tally rose to 4,049 in the state, he said. At present, there are 2,078 active cases in the state.
Sarma further said that 155 people recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from various civil, district and model hospitals across the state.
So far, eight patients have died due to the disease, while 1,960 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, he added. Besides, three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 3,20,922. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 1,62,378 patients have recovered, 9,195 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,49,348. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 78.9 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.3 lakh.
With over 20.9 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the eighty-third day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till June 30. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month under the ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.