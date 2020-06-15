Mumbai airport to double flight operations from June 16

Mumbai airport will double its operations to 100 domestic flights, from June 16, and these will include 50 departures and an equal number of arrivals.

"The move will also see an increase in the sectors that we are currently handling," said GVK MIAL, which manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The company didn't share further details.

After initially declining permission to let the airport operate, the Maharashtra government had then relented and allowed it to have 50 flights a day.

Before the lockdown was announced in March, the airport used to handle over 1,000 daily flights (arrivals and departures), including on international routes.