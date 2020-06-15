App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai airport to double flight operations from June 16

From 50, the airport will now handle 100 flights

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai airport will double its operations to 100 domestic flights,  from June 16, and these will include 50 departures and an equal number of arrivals.

"The move will also see an increase in the sectors that we are currently handling," said GVK MIAL, which manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The company didn't share further details.

Close

After initially declining permission to let the airport operate, the Maharashtra government had then relented and allowed it to have 50 flights a day. 

related news

Before the lockdown was announced in March, the airport used to handle over 1,000 daily flights (arrivals and departures), including on international routes.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 06:51 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

COVID-19 impact | Computex 2020 is officially cancelled and will return in 2021

COVID-19 impact | Computex 2020 is officially cancelled and will return in 2021

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.