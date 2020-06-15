Arvind Kejriwal says no plan to impose another lockdown in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 15 said there was no plan to impose a lockdown again in the national capital. In a tweet, the Delhi CM said: “many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans.”

The COVID-19 tally in the state climbed by over 10,000 and breached the 40,000-mark in just six days with an average of over 1,600 new cases on a daily basis, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, according to an analysis.

It took eight days for the number of cases to rise from 20,000 to 30,000 in Delhi, while it took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000.

According to the analysis of the Delhi government data, the number of cases crossed the 30,000-mark on June 9 and it crossed the 40,000-mark on June 14.

With 41,182 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Delhi remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 1,327 deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, 15,823 patients have recovered so far.

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has said the current doubling rate of the infection in the city is 14 days. By that estimation, it will see over 56,000 cases in the next two weeks.

The cases will explode to 5.5 lakh by July-end, the government had said.

