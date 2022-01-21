Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | India clocks 3,47, 254 new COVID-19 cases and 703 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | India logged 3.47 lakh new COVID-19 infections, and 703 deaths in last 24 hours, according to health ministry's updated on January 21. The daily positivity rate stands at 18% while the weekly stands at 16.56%. India recorded a total of 9,692 Omicron cases so far, an increase of 4.36 percent since yesterday.

A total of 71.15 crore tests

were conducted so far with 19,35,912 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Country's recovery rate currently at 93.50 percent.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government yesterday imposed fresh restrictions in the state as a preventive measure to contain the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A high-level COVID review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually from the United States, decided that only essential services should be allowed on the next two Sundays –January 23 and 30.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on January 20 announced 64-hour-long restrictions on weekends on non-essential movement to arrest the worrying spike in coronavirus cases, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 5,992 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 3,78,661.

However, places like Delhi and Mumbai have been witnessing a declining trend in fresh Coronavirus infections for the past few days. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said it seems the peak of the Covid-19 third wave has gone past in Delhi. He, however, said, “COVID-19 wave peak in Delhi may be gone, but still can’t say we are out of danger zone, need to watch trend.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Thursday that the existing COVID-19 restrictions would be extended till February 6. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government had imposed curbs since January 4. The restrictions were due to end on January 21.