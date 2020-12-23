MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks.
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

India reported over 23,000 COVID-19 new cases according to the official update, on December 23. New cases in India below the 30,000 mark for 10th day in a row. Active cases in India continue to slide below the 3 lakh mark, with a fall of over 3,000 cases in a day. Recoveries above 96 lakh with a recovery rate of 95.7 percent.

Chaitanya Mallapur
December 23, 2020 / 11:23 AM IST
coronavirus testing - Source: AP

coronavirus testing - Source: AP

As many as 23,950 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 1 crore, as per health ministry’s December 23 update.

India reported 333 new deaths (below the 500 mark for the 18th day) and 26,895 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. Active cases continue to drop, to 2,89,240 with a fall of 3,278 cases in a day.

Kerala reported the most (6,049) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,106), West Bengal (1,653), Chhattisgarh (1,380) and Uttar Pradesh (1,211). These five states account for more than half (56 percent) of all the new cases reported in India. Delhi reported (939) less than 1,000 new cases for the second day in a row. 

Dec 23 covid-19-update

 

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Maharashtra reported the most (75) deaths, followed by West Bengal (38), Kerala (27), Delhi (25) and Punjab (18). These five states account for 55 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About nine states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakah, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Sikkim did not report any deaths today. 

India’s recovery rate is now up at 95.7 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate, while Himachal Pradesh reports the lowest (89.3 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 5,057 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (4,122), West Bengal (2,270), Chhattisgarh (1,548) and Delhi (1,434). 

covid-19-Dec23

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,00,99,066 with 96,63,382 recoveries and 1,46,444 deaths as per December 23, update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.5 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). More than 10 lakh daily tests were reported on December 22 with more than 16.42 crore tests carried out till date.

India reports 106 deaths per million population, among the lowest in the world. The UK now has 1,004 deaths/million people and the USA (997). Eleven countries have more than 1,000 deaths per million population.
Chaitanya Mallapur
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Kerala
first published: Dec 23, 2020 11:23 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.