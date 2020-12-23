Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

coronavirus testing - Source: AP

As many as 23,950 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 1 crore, as per health ministry’s December 23 update.

India reported 333 new deaths (below the 500 mark for the 18th day) and 26,895 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. Active cases continue to drop, to 2,89,240 with a fall of 3,278 cases in a day.

Kerala reported the most (6,049) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,106), West Bengal (1,653), Chhattisgarh (1,380) and Uttar Pradesh (1,211). These five states account for more than half (56 percent) of all the new cases reported in India. Delhi reported (939) less than 1,000 new cases for the second day in a row.

Maharashtra reported the most (75) deaths, followed by West Bengal (38), Kerala (27), Delhi (25) and Punjab (18). These five states account for 55 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About nine states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakah, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

India’s recovery rate is now up at 95.7 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate, while Himachal Pradesh reports the lowest (89.3 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 5,057 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (4,122), West Bengal (2,270), Chhattisgarh (1,548) and Delhi (1,434).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,00,99,066 with 96,63,382 recoveries and 1,46,444 deaths as per December 23, update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.5 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). More than 10 lakh daily tests were reported on December 22 with more than 16.42 crore tests carried out till date.

India reports 106 deaths per million population, among the lowest in the world. The UK now has 1,004 deaths/million people and the USA (997). Eleven countries have more than 1,000 deaths per million population.