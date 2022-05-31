At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily COVID-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475

(Image: Reuters)

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 711 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp rise from 431 logged the previous day and the highest daily count since February 27, while one more patient succumbed to the infection even as the active tally inched closer to the 3,500-mark, the health department said. With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,87,086, while the death toll increased to 1,47,860, the department said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had recorded 431 fresh cases, but zero fatality.The tally of 711 cases registered in a 24-hour period was the highest since February 27 when the state had recorded 782 infections.

Mumbai alone logged 506 fresh cases, the bulletin said, accounting for a major chunk of the new patients in the state.The sole coronavirus-linked fatality during the day was reported from Nashik district, the bulletin said.

Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases currently, it said.The bulletin said 366 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 77,35,751 and leaving the state with 3,475 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery in the state stood at 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent, the department said.It said 22,493 new COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,09,25,944.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,87,086; new cases 711, death toll 1,47,860; recoveries 77,35,751, active cases 3,475; total tests 8,09,25,944.