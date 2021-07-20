Wipro to invest $1 billion over next 3 years to expand cloud transformation capability

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro will invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years and launched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to cater to the clients’ cloud needs.

The announcement comes days after its CEO Thierry Delaporte alluded to the big announcement during the company’s earnings call last week. In the recent interaction with Moneycontrol, Delaporte said, the announcement will show our ambition in the cloud where the firm is playing a key role as a strategic partner for clients.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services is a collaboration between Wipro’s Chief Growth Office and existing Global Business Lines to create an integrated and comprehensive cloud transformation capability for customers, partners and cloud experts. The idea is to work with clients to better align business and IT with the cloud imperative, create significant business value and increase competitive differentiation. It will also help companies optimise their technology investments in favor of change and innovation.

“This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients,” the company said in a statement.

Wipro has seen consistent growth in its cloud business and today employs over 79,000 cloud professionals and more than 10,000 people certified by the leading cloud service providers. Over the past 12 months, Wipro has announced significant cloud-related wins with Telefónica Germany / O2, Verifone, and E.ON in addition to METRO AG, one of the largest deals in Wipro’s history.

“Today, cloud adoption is at the core of any IT transformation initiative, and our clients have been turning to Wipro for help with this. With our $1 billion investment in cloud capabilities, and the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, we are in a far stronger position to simplify, orchestrate and accelerate the cloud journey for our clients,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

“With the introduction of the Chief Growth Office, we are renewing our focus on our global partnership ecosystem, amplifying and simplifying how we go to market together to orchestrate cloud transformation for our clients. We will announce a new leader for this group very soon.” said Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Limited.