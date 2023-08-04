L&T among top 10 realty players in fray for Rs 4,700-cr New Delhi station facelift

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has successfully concluded the pre-bid meeting in connection with the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station, according to a press release dated August 4.

Ten major real estate players, including Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and NCC Ltd, took part in a pre-bid meeting with the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) for a Rs 4,700-crore facelift of the New Delhi Railway Station, the organisation said in a press statement on August 4.

The scope of work includes, but is not limited to, undertaking civil and MEP

works for the station building and associated infrastructure, which

primarily consists of dedicated access roads (Elevated/At-Grade), multi-

modal transit hub (MMTH) buildings, roof plaza, parcel building, and development of surrounding circulation area.

The RLDA had on July 4 issued a tender worth Rs 4,700 crore for the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station after discharge of the earlier tender. It will be a single-stage, two-packet bidding process and the construction period of the project is set at 45 months.

Shapoorji Pallonji, GR Infra, Dilip Buildcon, J Kumar Infra projects, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, PSP Projects, ITD CEM Co and Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd were also present at the meeting on Friday.

Infrastructure major L&T was the lowest bidder quoting Rs 8,740 crore for the re-development of New Delhi railway station, exceeding the Indian Railways estimate of Rs 5,000 crore last time.

As per the modified plan, the re-development work would be undertaken in a 3.5 lakh square metre area under engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model, as against 4.5 lakh square metre taken up earlier.

The re-development project is part of the Centre’s plan to modernise most high-density stations, to ease passenger movement and improve the business prospects of these assets.

The last date for submission of e-bid is set for September 29 and the date of opening of e-bids (technical) is October 5.

"We are happy to note the enthusiastic participation of the leading national and international firms in the pre-bid meeting. The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station stands as one of our ambitious projects. Our objective is to elevate the New Delhi staion into a world-class transportation hub, providing state-of-the-art facilities and amenities," RLDA Vice-Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said.

The station is planned to be developed as an integrated transportation hub seamlessly connecting rail, metro, bus, and other modes of transport, ensuring convenient and hassle-free connectivity for passengers.

"The associated infrastructure construction includes the development of commercial spaces, multi-modal integration facilities, modern passenger terminals, parking facilities, world-class waiting lounges, and diverse amenities to cater to the needs of passengers," Dudeja said.