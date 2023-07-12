English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Zydus Lifescience Q1 PAT seen up 58.6% YoY to Rs 839.1 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 24 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,050.3 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    July 12, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
    Zydus Lifescience

    Zydus Lifescience

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceutical sector. The brokerage house expects Zydus Lifescience to report net profit at Rs 839.1 crore up 58.6% year-on-year (up 18.9% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 24 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,050.3 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 51.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,262.6 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nirmal Bang_Pharmaceutical

    Broker Research
    Tags: #earnings #Nirmal Bang #pharmaceutical #Result Poll #sector report
    first published: Jul 12, 2023 12:25 pm