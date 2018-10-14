App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zydus Cadila outbids Coca-Cola in race to acquire Kraft Heinz brands in India

Zydus Cadila Group is in the running to acquire Kraft’s portfolio in India that includes children’s health drink Complan, Nycil talcum powder and energy drink powder Glucon D.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Zydus Cadila Group has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Kraft Heinz Company's consumer brand business by making a Rs 4,500-crore offer. With the move, the Ahmedabad-based company has overtaken Coca-Cola Company that was in the race to acquire the American food company's India operations, The Economic Times reported citing sources.

Coca-Cola and Zydus Cadila are in the running to acquire Kraft’s portfolio that includes products such as children's health drink Complan, Nycil talcum powder and energy drink powder Glucon D.

Officials familiar with the development were quoted as saying that the deal would close within a month.

As per the report, Cadila Group is working with investment bank Avendus and has made a conditional bid. If it goes through, the company would rope in a private equity partner for funding. The report suggests that it has already sent proposals to PE groups True North, Temasek, Warburg Pincus and Carlyle, and may place its equity in a back-to-back deal.

related news

Besides Coca-Cola and Cadila, a private consortium of Apax and Arpwood Partners emerged as a surprise bidder in the final round, until Kraft Heinz tweaked the deal.

Initially, Kraft Heinz planned to sell its India operations along with the brands. However, it later decided to sell the European holding company, registered in Italy, that houses India operations and wanted the buyer to take over the tax liabilities of the entity.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 04:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #merger and acquisition

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.