Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila inks pact with Italy's SIFI to market intraocular lenses in India

"SIFI's innovative IOLs (Intraocular lenses) have been approved by the Indian Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (Directorate General of Health Services) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Medical Device and Diagnostic Division)," Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said the company has tied up with Italy-based ophthalmic firm SIFI to market intraocular lenses in India.

Zydus Cadila said these surgical devices represent the most advanced solution for cataract refractive surgery and the correction of astigmatism (a condition where the cornea is irregularly shaped) and presbyopia (natural loss of near focusing ability that occurs with age).

Zydus and SIFI look forward to bring such innovations to India and to the entire South Asia region in order to empower surgeons with an advanced technology and consequently better the quality of vision and life of patients, the company added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 1.46 per cent lower at Rs 323.10 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Apr 30, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies

