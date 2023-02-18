English
    Zapkey launches home sale guarantee programme for homebuyers in Mumbai

    The platform showcases properties after conducing due diligence of ownership documents such as Index 2, sale agreements, home loans/encumbrances, and possession letters

    Moneycontrol News
    Representational image.

    Zapkey, a platform that aggregates and standardises publicly available property registration data for residential properties, has launched a sale guarantee programme for homebuyers purchasing resale properties in Mumbai, wherein a 30-day buyback guarantee is offered to buyers if they are not satisfied with the transaction.

    The platform had launched a similar programme for sellers last year.

    “Through our home Sale Guarantee programme, we had on boarded more than 7,000 sellers. We now aim to provide the same experience to home buyers. Our 30-day buy-back guarantee is a never-before-experienced proposition in the real estate market,” said Shubhankar Dongre, co-founder, Zapkey.

    The online platform deals in resale homes and is currently active in Thane, Ghodbunder, Vasai, Virar, Mira Road, and Panvel.

    The platform offers a pre-negotiated fair price wherein only 5 out of 100 homes qualify. This fair price is arrived at on the basis of  recent transaction data and offline market checks. It also offers a 30-day buy-back guarantee if the consumer is not satisfied with the house purchase. There is also a three-month seepage warranty of up to Rs 25,000, the company said in a statement.

    The platform showcases properties after conducing due diligence of  ownership documents such as Index 2, sale agreements, home loans/encumbrances, and possession letters, it said.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 18, 2023 03:40 pm