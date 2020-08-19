172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|yatra-com-partners-with-amazon-business-to-cater-hospitality-partners-5729341.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yatra.com partners with Amazon Business to cater hospitality partners

Amazon has been a market leader in the e-commerce space and through Amazon Business, Yatra wants to offer an avenue to its partners where necessities are just a click away, Yatra.com Co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi added.

PTI

Online travel firm Yatra.com on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Amazon Business to provide its hospitality partners with a wide range of products catering to their needs. Hospitality partners can leverage the Amazon Business marketplace as a one-stop destination to access a wide range of products across categories to cater to their various needs and procure products in a safe and efficient manner, Yatra said in a statement.

They will get access to deals from over 3.5 lakh sellers across the country, the statement said.

"We are glad to announce our association with Amazon Business to help our hospitality partners for all their daily and monthly product requirements. This is another step towards diversification of our portfolio beyond travel," Yatra.com Co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi said.

Amazon has been a market leader in the e-commerce space and through Amazon Business, Yatra wants to offer an avenue to its partners where necessities are just a click away, he added.

Amazon Business marketplace helps business customers conveniently discover and save on over 15 crore products with the added advantage of GST invoice for input tax credit and bulk purchase discounts, Amazon Business Director Peter George said.

"The partnership will help our sellers reach lakhs of hotels across the country as they kick-start operations again," George said.

Yatra provides bookings for more than 108,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Amazon Business #Business #Dhruv Shringi #hospitality #Peter George #Yatra.com

