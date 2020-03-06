Women's Day Special: Smart moves to improve financial well-being

It’s necessary for women to be in charge of their own finances but certain financial actions impact women’s well-being; gender pay gap (women earning lesser for the same job than men), for example, in turn, creates savings gap for women.

With savings restricted, it is important that they stay up-to-date on their finances updated.

Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor Kayezad E. Adajania talks to Mrin Agarwal, Founder, Finsafe India, an entrepreneur herself and also a financial planner and financial educator to know about the impact of financial actions on women’s well-being.