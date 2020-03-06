App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women's Day Special: Smart moves to improve financial well-being

Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor Kayezad E. Adajania gets in conversation with Mrin Agarwal, Founder, Finsafe India, an entrepreneur herself and also a financial planner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It’s necessary for women to be in charge of their own finances but certain financial actions impact women’s well-being; gender pay gap (women earning lesser for the same job than men), for example, in turn, creates savings gap for women.

With savings restricted, it is important that they stay up-to-date on their finances updated.

Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor Kayezad E. Adajania talks to Mrin Agarwal, Founder, Finsafe India, an entrepreneur herself and also a financial planner and financial educator to know about the impact of financial actions on women’s well-being.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #business finances #decision making #International Women's Day #Smart financial strategies #video

