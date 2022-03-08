Women's Day: Picture books are the toughest to write for, says Sandhya Rao

Sandhya Rao is a Chennai- based journalist, children's book writer and editor. Her many books include My Friend the Sea and My Mother's Sari.

I remember Pinocchio and Pollyanna being read aloud to me.

Five Go to Smuggler’s Top by Enid Blyton. Or Little Women. I don’t remember exactly. I didn’t go through the Noddy or baby books phase.

Read also: Women's Day special coverage

Paul Gallico, Amitabh Ghosh, Alexander McCall Smith, Stieg Larsson, Astrid Lindgren are among my favourites. There was a time when Edgar Wallace and Zane Grey were tops. Back then. Also Allen Drury, Louisa May Alcott, Daphne DuMaurier

Crime/detective, historical, nonfiction, travel

Can’t think of any… Don’t think can read Enid Blyton again and can never outgrow Paul Gallico.

No chance. I am a faithful reader.

Mme Ramotswe

Stieg Larsson, Astrid Lindgren

Often, it’s references to Astrid Lindgren’s observations, books, characters.

Silence

By listening to my instinct, responding to my mood, and of course, the deadline.

The most challenging genre to write a text for. Also, fun!

Calls for simplicity and honesty. It has to come from conviction, from within. It cannot be spread over like jam or chutney.Changes each time. The books I’ve written, of course, because I get copies when they are reprinted and many of my friends have grandchildren the right age! Also, books I’ve enjoyed such asby Nandini Sen, andby Shubha Mudgal.

Pippi, Mme Ramotswe, Bertie Wooster or Jeeves, the puppets from Love of Seven Dolls (Paul Gallico), among others.

The murderous look?!Hmm, I usually like the book better, much better. Although I did enjoy the film version ofvery much…

I don’t think the author did disservice to her, but I would have wished Lisbeth Salander a happier future (but then, her definition of happiness would be different from mine).

Rani Padmini… what was the point of her death?

Mona Sahlin…could have been prime minister of Sweden; instead had to step down due to financial fraud (extremely reprehensible in Scandinavia, not surprising in most other parts of the world).