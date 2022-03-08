English
    Women's Day: Picture books are the toughest to write for, says Sandhya Rao

    The author and editor of numerous children's books says that the genre requres honesty as much as simplicity.

    Chetana Divya Vasudev
    March 08, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
    Being a faithful reader, Sandhya Rao says that she wouldn't rewrite any of the classics. (Photo: Tulika's blog)

    Being a faithful reader, Sandhya Rao says that she wouldn't rewrite any of the classics. (Photo: Tulika's blog)


    Sandhya Rao is a Chennai- based journalist, children's book writer and editor. Her many books include My Friend the Sea and My Mother's Sari.


    The first book you remember reading

    I remember Pinocchio and Pollyanna being read aloud to me.

    The first book you read that was meant for children

    Five Go to Smuggler’s Top by Enid Blyton. Or Little Women. I don’t remember exactly. I didn’t go through the Noddy or baby books phase.

    Your hands-down favourite writer

    Paul Gallico, Amitabh Ghosh, Alexander McCall Smith, Stieg Larsson, Astrid Lindgren are among my favourites. There was a time when Edgar Wallace and Zane Grey were tops. Back then. Also Allen Drury, Louisa May Alcott, Daphne DuMaurier

    A genre you're partial to

    Crime/detective, historical, nonfiction, travel

    A book you outgrew and grew into again

    Can’t think of any… Don’t think can read Enid Blyton again and can never outgrow Paul Gallico.

    A classic you'd like to have written

    No chance. I am a faithful reader.

    A character you wish you'd met

    Mme Ramotswe

    An author you want to meet on the other side

    Stieg Larsson, Astrid Lindgren

    Inside jokes or references that found their way into your writing

    Often, it’s references to Astrid Lindgren’s observations, books, characters.

    As you work, you listen to

    Silence

    Writing, editing, translating: how you switch modes

    By listening to my instinct, responding to my mood, and of course, the deadline.

    Picture books are...

    The most challenging genre to write a text for. Also, fun!

    Handling 'tough' subjects for children…
    Calls for simplicity and honesty. It has to come from conviction, from within. It cannot be spread over like jam or chutney.
    The book(s) you've gifted most
    Changes each time. The books I’ve written, of course, because I get copies when they are reprinted and many of my friends have grandchildren the right age! Also, books I’ve enjoyed such as The Blue Horse by Nandini Sen, and Meeting Mrs Sargam by Shubha Mudgal.
    Your personal mad tea party guests

    Pippi, Mme Ramotswe, Bertie Wooster or Jeeves, the puppets from Love of Seven Dolls (Paul Gallico), among others.

    If you were in a murder mystery, your choice of weapon would be
    The murderous look?!
    A book-based movie you liked better than the book
    Hmm, I usually like the book better, much better. Although I did enjoy the film version of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society very much…
    A female character you think an author did disservice to

    I don’t think the author did disservice to her, but I would have wished Lisbeth Salander a happier future (but then, her definition of happiness would be different from mine).

    A woman or girl in history you wish had got a different ending

    Rani Padmini… what was the point of her death?

    Mona Sahlin…could have been prime minister of Sweden; instead had to step down due to financial fraud (extremely reprehensible in Scandinavia, not surprising in most other parts of the world).

    Tags: #children's literature #Tulika Publishers #Women's Day
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 11:28 am
