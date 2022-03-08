Women's Day: Picture books are the toughest to write for, says Sandhya Rao

I remember Pinocchio and Pollyanna being read aloud to me.The first book you read that was meant for children
Five Go to Smuggler’s Top by Enid Blyton. Or Little Women. I don’t remember exactly. I didn’t go through the Noddy or baby books phase.
Your hands-down favourite writer
Paul Gallico, Amitabh Ghosh, Alexander McCall Smith, Stieg Larsson, Astrid Lindgren are among my favourites. There was a time when Edgar Wallace and Zane Grey were tops. Back then. Also Allen Drury, Louisa May Alcott, Daphne DuMaurier
Crime/detective, historical, nonfiction, travelA book you outgrew and grew into again
Can’t think of any… Don’t think can read Enid Blyton again and can never outgrow Paul Gallico.A classic you'd like to have written
No chance. I am a faithful reader.
Mme RamotsweAn author you want to meet on the other side
Stieg Larsson, Astrid LindgrenInside jokes or references that found their way into your writing
Often, it’s references to Astrid Lindgren’s observations, books, characters.As you work, you listen to
SilenceWriting, editing, translating: how you switch modes
By listening to my instinct, responding to my mood, and of course, the deadline.Picture books are...
The most challenging genre to write a text for. Also, fun!Handling 'tough' subjects for children…
Pippi, Mme Ramotswe, Bertie Wooster or Jeeves, the puppets from Love of Seven Dolls (Paul Gallico), among others.If you were in a murder mystery, your choice of weapon would be
I don’t think the author did disservice to her, but I would have wished Lisbeth Salander a happier future (but then, her definition of happiness would be different from mine).A woman or girl in history you wish had got a different endingRani Padmini… what was the point of her death?
Mona Sahlin…could have been prime minister of Sweden; instead had to step down due to financial fraud (extremely reprehensible in Scandinavia, not surprising in most other parts of the world).