English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

    Supreme Court judge Justice Khanwilkar retires

    As parting words I will only say thank you to all for the love and affection. Thank you so much. God bless you, Justice Khanwilkar said.

    PTI
    July 29, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
    Section 62(5) of the RP Act which imposes the bar on prisoners from voting, had faced a legal challenge and its constitutional validity was upheld by the top court in 1997.

    Section 62(5) of the RP Act which imposes the bar on prisoners from voting, had faced a legal challenge and its constitutional validity was upheld by the top court in 1997.

    Justice A M Khanwilkar, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, retired on Friday and thanked bar association leaders for their "love and affection.

    As parting words I will only say thank you to all for the love and affection. Thank you so much. God bless you, Justice Khanwilkar said.

    He was sitting with Chief Justice N V Ramana and two other judges at the time of the rising of the ceremonial bench.

    Justice Khanwilkar, who was elevated as the apex court judge on May 13, 2016, delivered several path-breaking judgements and was part of benches which rendered many important verdicts during his over five-year-long tenure.

    Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Vikas Singh recalled his association with Justice Khanwilkar as an apex court lawyer and judge of the high court and the Supreme Court. It is always difficult for us when a judge retires.

    Close

    Related stories

    It is more difficult when a judge, who has been part of us, retires. He has been there as a colleague of ours. As members of this Bar, we used to share our chambers in the same corridor in the Supreme Court.

    We saw him rise to become a High Court judge then come back here as the Supreme Court judge, Singh said. Terming Justice Khanwilkar as workaholic, the SCBA president said the Bar feels that the age of 65 years is very young for a Supreme Court judge to retire and at 70 should definitely be there.

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared through virtual mode due to coronavirus infection, said the Attorney General is also down with COVID-19 and hence he would be expressing the views on Justice Khanwilkar.

    We will really miss Justice Khanwilkar. We will miss the smile on his face. Everyone will agree with me that even while dismissing a petition, he would do this with a smile on his face and we never left the courtroom with bitterness, the law officer said.

    Many senior advocates including Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi were present on the occasion. Many senior advocates including Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi were present on the occasion. It has been an honour and pleasure of knowing My Lord Justice Khanwilkar now for almost four decades as a colleague and then appearing before him in a different avatar…I would say only one thing that please treat it as the beginning of a second inning and not a retirement, Salve said.

    The SCBA would hold a function in the evening to formally bid farewell to Justice Khanwilkar. The SCBA would hold a function in the evening to formally bid farewell to Justice Khanwilkar.

    Justice Khanwilkar has been part of several path-breaking verdicts including in the Aadhaar case and the one upholding SIT’s clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the 2002 riots.

    He also penned the verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s powers to arrest, attach property, search and seize under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and was part of several constitution benches of the apex court which delivered important judgements.

    Born on July 30, 1957 in Pune, Justice Khanwilkar did LLB from a law college in Mumbai. He was enrolled as an advocate in February 1982 and later appointed an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000.

    He was enrolled as an advocate in February 1982 and later appointed an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000.

    He was appointed the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on April 4, 2013, and later the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on November 24, 2013.

    Justice Khanwilkar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court and he assumed charge on May 13, 2016.
    PTI
    Tags: #Judge #Justice Khanwilkar #Retiring #Supreme Court
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 02:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.