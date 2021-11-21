MARKET NEWS

Peng Shuai appears at China tennis event, organizer photos show

Reuters
November 21, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organized by China Open.

Peng can be seen among guests at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger, dressed in a dark blue jacket and white trousers, according to the pictures published on the event's official page on WeChat.

The former doubles world number had not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has commented on her allegation. Peng's social media post was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked from a discussion on China's heavily censored internet.

World tennis bodies have expressed concern, with the Women's Tennis Association threatening to pull tournaments out of China. The United States and Britain have called for evidence of Peng's whereabouts and safety.
Tags: #China #Peng Shuai #Tennis
first published: Nov 21, 2021 09:10 am

