MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

Messi among 4 PSG players with COVID, 3 more Liverpool cases

Leading clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have been depleted by coronavirus infections reflecting a wider surging case numbers on the continent spurred by the omicron variant.

Associated Press
January 03, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
Lionel Messi signed a two-year deal with Paris St-Germain in August 2021. Kuper's book explores the history of the Barcelona Football Club through three key figures - Cruyff, Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi - who shaped Barcelona Football Club and modern football. (Image: Reuters)

Lionel Messi signed a two-year deal with Paris St-Germain in August 2021. Kuper's book explores the history of the Barcelona Football Club through three key figures - Cruyff, Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi - who shaped Barcelona Football Club and modern football. (Image: Reuters)

Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain players announced Sunday as testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team's return to playing after a brief winter break.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is uncertain when the seven-time Ballon dOr winner will be able to return to France, or whether he can recover in time to play away to Lyon in the league next Sunday.

Leading clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have been depleted by coronavirus infections reflecting a wider surging case numbers on the continent spurred by the omicron variant.

England has been the most affected as the Premier League has played on through the Christmas holidays amid a wave of postponements.

Liverpool announced three further suspected coronavirus cases ahead of kickoff at Chelsea on Sunday with goalkeeper Alisson, forward Roberto Firmino and defender Joel Matip isolating. Manager Jrgen Klopp had already entered isolation so missed the trip to London.

Close

Related stories

French clubs are back playing for the first time in 1 1/2 weeks, a break which allowed players to go home or on holiday.

Mauricio Pochettino's options for Monday's French Cup match at third-tier Vannes have also been depleted by left-back Juan Bernat, backup goalkeeper Sergio Rico and midfielder Nathan Bitumazala contracting COVID-19.

It's unclear whether the quartet, including Messi, will be fit to play again, although PSG has a 13-point lead at the top of the standings.

With regards to Leo, he's in contact with our medical service," Pochettino said. "I dont know if he'll be able to play in Lyon. He tested positive in Argentina (and) until he's negative, he won't be able to travel to France. We'll see when he gets back.

PSG resumed training earlier this week, raising the prospect of further infections in the squad.

It's the risk everyone runs in football on a world scale," Pochettino said. "Contact is unavoidable in football, it's obvious that there are more risks," he said. "We've taken all the steps necessary to avoid a player transmitting the virus to another. I do what the medical service personnel tell us to.

Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating. Last year's French Cup runner-up was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen.

 
Associated Press
Tags: #English Premier League #Football #Liverpool #Paris Saint Germain (PSG)
first published: Jan 3, 2022 12:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.