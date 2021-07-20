Wipro sells entire shareholding in IntSights for $19.17 million

“Despite the severe onslaught of the pandemic, we delivered our best-ever quarter, with secular growth across all SMUs, sectors and GBLs," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro.

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said it has sold its entire stake in IntSights, a cyberthreat intelligence service provider, for USD 19.17 million (about Rs 143.3 crore).

On Monday, security analytics and automation firm Rapid7, Inc had announced the acquisition of IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd - which provides contextualised external threat intelligence and proactive threat remediation - for USD 335 million in cash and stock.

During the period 2016-19, Wipro acquired minority stake of less than 20 percent in IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd (IntSights), for an aggregate investment of USD 4.21 million, Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The investment was made through Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Wipro.

"As part of the recently announced acquisition of IntSights by Rapid7, Inc, Wipro has sold its entire stake in IntSights for a consideration of USD 19.17 million. Consequent to the sale, Wipro does not hold any stake in IntSights," the filing added.

IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.