Wipro hires former PayPal, Walmart executive Subha Tatavarti as chief technology officer

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro has appointed former PayPal executive Subha Tatavarti as its Chief Technology Officer.

US-based Tatavarti worked in PayPal for 10 years between 2010 and 2020 in various technology roles including heading product, cloud and platforms, and data and analytics. She was the senior director of technology commercialisation at the retail major Walmart.

Tatavarti's appointment is part of a long line of appointments that Wipro has made after the structural overhaul announced in November 2020 as part of Delaporte's vision to accelerate growth for the company.

"Subha joins us from Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialization of Enterprise Infrastructure along with Security, Data Science and Edge platforms," Wipro CEO Thiery Delaporte said in an email to employees. Moneycontrol has viewed a copy of the email.

Delaporte said the current CTO teams including Service Transformation, Topcoder, Robotics, SVIC, Technovation Centre, Open Innovation and Applied Research will report to Tatavarti.

Apart from PayPal and Walmart, she has also worked at CliMetrics, Inc. (as Co-founder and Director), Abbott Laboratories, Fannie Mae, and BearingPoint.

The other critical hires at Wipro in recent months include Stephanie Trautman, who will be the chief growth officer, a new role created to drive large deals momentum, and Pierre Bruno, who will be heading Europe, which is one of the key focus areas for the company.

New strategy

The company had seven strategic business units (like healthcare and banking), service lines (digital, cloud, data and AI) and nine geographies. Under the new strategy, which came into effect on January 1, it will be replaced with four Strategic Market Units (SMUs) and two Global Business Lines (GBLs).

Wipro had said it will add new roles such as chief growth officer and appoint more global account executives to mine existing customers and build new relationships, as part of its new strategy.