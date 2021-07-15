Wipro added 12,000 employees in Q1 FY22, highest in a decade

live bse live

Wipro added 12,000 employees for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, up from over 7,000 employees the company added last year. This is also the highest addition the company has made in a decade, said Thierry Delaporte, CEO, Wipro.

However, the company's attrition increased to 15.5 percent in the June quarter, up from 12 percent in the previous quarter.

Attrition and talent war are clearly one of the key challenges facing IT firms that are looking at double-digit growth in FY22. The total employee count stood at 2.09 lakh at the end of June 30, 2021.

The company made a net addition of 15,000 people in FY21.

What are its peers doing?

India's largest IT services firm TCS added 20,409 employees in the quarter ending June 2021, the highest ever in a quarter, taking the total employees to over 5 lakh. The company has also reported an attrition rate of 8.6 percent, the lowest in the industry. The IT services major will hire 40,000 freshers in FY22, same as that of FY21.

Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys steps up its campus hiring to 35,000 in FY22, up from 26,000 the company initially shared last quarter, at the back of increasing demand.

Speaking to media persons announcing the company's first quarter results in FY22, UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said: “As the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge. We plan to meet this demand by expanding our hiring program of college graduates for FY 22 to around 35,000 globally.”

These companies are also rolling out hikes. TCS rolled out hikes effective April 2021 and Infosys effective July 2021. Wipro is rolling out salary hikes for over 80 percent of employees effective September 2021.