you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Whirlpool of India MD Sunil D'Souza resigns, Vishal Bhola to succeed

The board of the company, in a meeting held on December 16, accepted the "resignation of Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director of the company who has decided to pursue interests outside of the company", Whirlpool of India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Whirlpool of India Managing Director Sunil D'Souza has resigned from the company and would be replaced by Vishal Bhola, the consumer durable maker said on December 16.

D'Souza's resignation will be effective from April 3, 2020, it added further.

D'Souza led the company for the past four-and-a-half years,

"Further, the board of directors wish to inform that Mr. Vishal Bhola will be joining the company with effect from January 1, 2020 and will succeed Sunil D'Souza as Managing Director of the company," it said, adding that his appointment will be subject to completion of necessary regulatory formalities and approvals.

Bhola has over 20 years of experience in the consumer goods industry.

Earlier, he held the position of Global Vice President, Water at Unilever.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 10:05 pm

