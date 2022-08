business What's behind the rise & fall in currencies? | 5 factors that affect a currency's value | Explained What's behind the rise and fall in a currency's value? We all know that the rupee touched a historic low and fell below the 80 mark to a dollar recently. But who decides what the rupee's value is - and what are the factors that affect it? Moreover, what can central banks of countries do to ensure that they provide a cushion against global factors? All the answers in this comprehensive video above!