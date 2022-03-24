Welspun India forays into mattress business

Welspun

Home textiles major Welspun India on Thursday announced its foray into the mattress category under its home linen brand SPACES.

The company said it has launched 'SPACES Matchress' with a variety of offerings on the back of extensive market research as an extension of its home wellness offerings.

Manjari Upadhye, CEO of Welspun India Ltd, Domestic Business, said the company’s deep understanding of stated and unstated consumer requirements provides it with the insights to innovate and offer the most relevant products and solutions to the country’s diverse and fast-growing consumer base.

"The launch of 'SPACES Matchress' is another step in this direction, backed by market research with a pure intent to address the gaps in the segment and offer a product that our customers want,” Upadhye added.

The brand offers customisable, orthopedic, firm and fab mattress ranges for different consumer preferences.

The mattress comes with the benefits of an in-built mattress protector, odor-free and anti-pilling, 12 years warranty, among others, the company said.

Welspun India said its move to enter the mattress category underscores SPACES’ aggressive focus on the domestic market and its aim to capitalise on emerging opportunities in this high-potential segment with innovative offerings.