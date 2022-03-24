English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Welspun India forays into mattress business

    Manjari Upadhye, CEO of Welspun India Ltd, Domestic Business, said the company’s deep understanding of stated and unstated consumer requirements provides it with the insights to innovate and offer the most relevant products and solutions to the country’s diverse and fast-growing consumer base.

    PTI
    March 24, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST
    Welspun

    Welspun

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Home textiles major Welspun India on Thursday announced its foray into the mattress category under its home linen brand SPACES.

    The company said it has launched 'SPACES Matchress' with a variety of offerings on the back of extensive market research as an extension of its home wellness offerings.

    Manjari Upadhye, CEO of Welspun India Ltd, Domestic Business, said the company’s deep understanding of stated and unstated consumer requirements provides it with the insights to innovate and offer the most relevant products and solutions to the country’s diverse and fast-growing consumer base.

    "The launch of 'SPACES Matchress' is another step in this direction, backed by market research with a pure intent to address the gaps in the segment and offer a product that our customers want,” Upadhye added.

    The brand offers customisable, orthopedic, firm and fab mattress ranges for different consumer preferences.

    Close

    The mattress comes with the benefits of an in-built mattress protector, odor-free and anti-pilling, 12 years warranty, among others, the company said.

    Welspun India said its move to enter the mattress category underscores SPACES’ aggressive focus on the domestic market and its aim to capitalise on emerging opportunities in this high-potential segment with innovative offerings.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Spaces #Welspun India
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 06:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.