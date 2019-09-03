Volvo chooses India for global rollout of 3-seater luxe car

Despite the deepening crisis in the domestic auto market, Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo September 3 chose the country to unveil a three-seater hybrid car for its global launch.

The ultra-luxury C90 Excellence Lounge is priced at Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom).

The company is targeting only "ultra" luxury customers and is looking to sell only 15 cars in the country in the next one year, Volvo Car India managing director Charles Frump said at the launch here this evening.

He said the new offering will be a game-changer for Volvo Car India, even though it is targeted at only for the "select few" customers.

"India is the first market where we are launching this car. In the first batch we are rolling out only 15 cars for the select few," Frump said.