Voltas Q1 PAT seen up 103.3% YoY to Rs 2,476 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Voltas to report net profit at Rs 2,476 crore up 103.3% year-on-year (up 35.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 76.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 31,496 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 162.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 36.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,565 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Consumer Durables