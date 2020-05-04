App
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vinati Organics Q4 PAT may dip 19.4% YoY to Rs. 54 cr: HDFC Securities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (January-March’ 20) earnings estimates for the Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Vinati Organics to report net profit at Rs. 54 crore down 19.4% year-on-year (down 34.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 10.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 213 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 17.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 42.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 69 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

First Published on May 4, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #chemical #earnings #HDFC Securities #Result Poll #Vinati Organics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.