Venture capital firm Java Capital launches Rs 75 crore seed stage fund

Early-stage investment firm Java Capital on Monday said it has launched its first fund with a corpus of Rs 75 crore to invest in startups over the next 18-14 months.
The fund has achieved its first close at Rs 30 crore and expects to do a final close in the next 6 months, the company said in a statement.
Sebi-registered alternate investment fund (AIF) Java Capital said it has launched its "first fund with a corpus of Rs 75 crore, including a greenshoe option of Rs 25 crore".
The newly launched fund has already started investing in pre-seed to pre-series A startups and plans to build a portfolio of 15-20 startups with an average first cheque size of Rs 2 crore. The fund will reserve 50 per cent to make follow-on investments into top-performing portfolio companies, the statement said.
"The Fund will participate and lead investments in startups looking to raise pre-seed to pre-series A funding across deep-tech, SAAS, enterprise tech, fintech and climate & sustainability verticals, out of which Java has already invested in 4 companies from this fund," it added.
Java Capital has invested in 23 startups like Agnikul, KukuFM, BharatX, Better Opinions, Yellow Metal, The E-plane Company, Kindlife, Legistify etc. Java has led the funding rounds in 40 per cent of these companies.
More than 50 per cent of the portfolio raised follow-on funding in up-rounds. Four of these companies were selected for the Y-Combinator accelerator post-Java's investments into them.
As of now, the combined valuation of Java's portfolio is USD 385 million (about Rs 3,180 crore), the statement said.